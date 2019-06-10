Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant Ninfa's opens new location in Galleria area

HOUSTON, Texas -- Galleria-area shoppers can now get their fix of green salsa, fajitas, and Ninfaritas. The Original Ninfa's on Navigation opened its second location in the BLVD Place mixed-use complex.The new Ninfa's took over the former Peska space at the corner of Post Oak and San Felipe."We obviously can't recreate the interior design of the 45-year-old restaurant on Navigation, but we will make this modern location feel as comfortable and inviting as The Original," Legacy Restaurants CEO Jonathan Horowitz said in a statement. "It will both be an homage to the Navigation restaurant and an appealing destination for customers who live and/or work in the Uptown Houston area."Although a handful of other Ninfa's locations exist, they operate under a longstanding license agreement. The new restaurant will be the only one owned and operated by the same company as the original on Navigation. One thing that won't change between Navigation and the Galleria restaurants is the menu.