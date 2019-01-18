FOOD & DRINK

New Museum Park Mediterranean spot Fadi's Eatery opens its doors

Photo: Sadiqa B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Museum Park, called Fadi's Eatery, is located at 1801 Binz St.

The entrees are ordered via a traditional menu, while there is a salad and dips bar served buffet style. Fadi's offers authentic options such as kebabs (chicken, beef and shrimp), wraps (gyros and falafel), pizza and Mediterranean entrees like cabbage rolls and rice with lamb. (Click here to view the entire menu.)

Fadi's Eatery has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Iris G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 5, wrote, "Fadi's expertly serves up tasty food made fresh with high quality ingredients. I've literally never had anything that was bad or unsatisfactory. ... I'm very glad to have them in the neighborhood."

And Paul S. wrote, "A great addition to our neighborhood and the Fadi's family. Food was excellent, fresh and very tasty. All the Fadi's favorites are here (eggplant, several types of hummus, baba ganoush, tabouli, etc). The staff is superb, very friendly and welcoming."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fadi's Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday.
