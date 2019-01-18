Looking to chow down on some modern European fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to the Heights, called Mastrantos, is located at 927 Studewood St., Suite 100.
The concept at Mastrantos is, "good food can transport you anywhere in the world," according to its website. In keeping with the concept, the spot offers a menu with a global focus.
On the breakfast menu, try the breakfast tacos or the Ohh My Arepas (grilled corn patties, house scramble, avocado and Venezuelan cilantro salsa). For dinner, go for the grilled salmon, served with barley tabbouleh and aji beurre blanc.
The restaurant also has a "dough lab" in the dining room, where various pastas and pastries are made in front of patrons.
The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Jackie K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 13, wrote, "We tried coffee and pastries for breakfast at Mastrantos, and it was fantastic! I really want to go back for dinner because breakfast was just so good."
Yelper Christine L. added, "We were curious about the other 5 star reviews and we have to agree, well deserved here! Best Bolognese in town -- freshly made pasta and the ragu was full bodied. We liked the locally procured cheese plate."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mastrantos is open from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
New modern European spot Mastrantos opens its doors in the Heights
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories