Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Located at 506 Yale St., Suite A, in the Heights, the fresh arrival is called La Vibra Tacos.
The menu includes nine varieties of tacos, eight costras (Gouda cheese on a flour tortilla with a choice of protein), seven volcans (toasted corn tortilla with Oaxacan cheese and a choice of protein) and a host of sides. Pair any of the main courses with either Jugo de Carne, which is a slow-cooked beef stew, or Nopales con Chile, which are tender cactus leaves topped with garlic, onions, and guajillio chili.
La Vibra Tacos has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Miriam L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "I went during the soft opening and I must say that every thing I tried was delicious. The service was excellent -- from the moment you enter the establishment you feel welcomed."
And Phyllis R. added, "We tried out chicken, pork, ribeye and mushroom tacos and they were all delicious! My favorite starter were the chicharrones."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. La Vibra Tacos is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
New Mexican spot La Vibra Tacos debuts in The Heights
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories