FOOD & DRINK

New Mexican spot La Vibra Tacos debuts in The Heights

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Located at 506 Yale St., Suite A, in the Heights, the fresh arrival is called La Vibra Tacos.

The menu includes nine varieties of tacos, eight costras (Gouda cheese on a flour tortilla with a choice of protein), seven volcans (toasted corn tortilla with Oaxacan cheese and a choice of protein) and a host of sides. Pair any of the main courses with either Jugo de Carne, which is a slow-cooked beef stew, or Nopales con Chile, which are tender cactus leaves topped with garlic, onions, and guajillio chili.

La Vibra Tacos has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Miriam L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "I went during the soft opening and I must say that every thing I tried was delicious. The service was excellent -- from the moment you enter the establishment you feel welcomed."

And Phyllis R. added, "We tried out chicken, pork, ribeye and mushroom tacos and they were all delicious! My favorite starter were the chicharrones."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. La Vibra Tacos is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Houston
CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston
Killen's Barbecue partners with Papa John's on new pizza
Lyons Cocina de Chinos brings Chinese fare to Denver Harbor / Port Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in parking lot
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Father kills himself near deputies after domestic dispute
Porch pirates in Texas could soon face felony charges
Piles of money and gaming machines seized in bust: constable
1 hospitalized and 7 injured in Boiling Water Challenge
JJ Watt offers jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Show More
Jeff Bezos: Tabloid threatened to publish revealing pics
Winter has returned
Digital Deal of the Day
Celebrate with birthday freebies in February!
Judge accused of assaulting woman in his own courtroom
More News