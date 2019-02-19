FOOD & DRINK

New Memorial Park cocktail bar Decatur Bar & Popup Factory opens its doors

Photo: Decatur Bar & Popup Factory/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2310 Decatur St. in Memorial Park, the fresh arrival is called Decatur Bar & Popup Factory.

This spot offers "family-style" dining along with a co-working space that offers classes.

The restaurant serves as a training ground for rising local chefs, who will get practice running a kitchen for three to six months. Every weekend, the menu will change, giving chefs a chance to experiment and diners a chance to taste something new.

On the menu right now, check out chef Evelyn Garcia's cucumber & green mango salad, green curry or Malaysian fried chicken, with chilis, lime and sambal. (View the full current menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Emily S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 17, wrote, "I tried the beet hummus from chef Evelyn's menu and I thought it was super. The ratio of beet to chickpea was perfect. It was topped with pine nuts, feta cheese and diced beets. "

And Lauren Z. added, "These were some of the best drinks I've had in Houston! The Cucumber Forecast is not to be missed and the mixologist there clearly knows what they are doing. We sat down shortly after and had four amazing courses."

Head on over to check it out: Decatur Bar & Popup Factory is open from 4-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Explore the 3 most popular spots in Houston's Willowbrook neighborhood
'Culinary Oscars' will reveal finalists at Houston event
Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda
New service keeps 'imperfect produce' from going to waste
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Police: Carjackers on the run after hitting innocent driver
BOYS ARE BACK: Bregman, Marisnick crash Yuli's photoshoot
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Astros holding lottery for first chance at 2019 tickets
The 60: School allegedly gave body shaming awards to cheerleaders
What personnel files say about officer in deadly raid
Show More
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Small puppy shot multiple times in Spring neighborhood
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
Video showing boy in wheelchair jump on trampoline goes viral
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old
More News