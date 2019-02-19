New Memorial Park cocktail bar Decatur Bar & Popup Factory opens its doors

A new cocktail bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2310 Decatur St. in Memorial Park, the fresh arrival is called Decatur Bar & Popup Factory.
This spot offers "family-style" dining along with a co-working space that offers classes.
The restaurant serves as a training ground for rising local chefs, who will get practice running a kitchen for three to six months. Every weekend, the menu will change, giving chefs a chance to experiment and diners a chance to taste something new.
On the menu right now, check out chef Evelyn Garcia's cucumber & green mango salad, green curry or Malaysian fried chicken, with chilis, lime and sambal. (View the full current menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Emily S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 17, wrote, "I tried the beet hummus from chef Evelyn's menu and I thought it was super. The ratio of beet to chickpea was perfect. It was topped with pine nuts, feta cheese and diced beets. "
And Lauren Z. added, "These were some of the best drinks I've had in Houston! The Cucumber Forecast is not to be missed and the mixologist there clearly knows what they are doing. We sat down shortly after and had four amazing courses."
Head on over to check it out: Decatur Bar & Popup Factory is open from 4-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
