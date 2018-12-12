New Memorial City soul food spot The Flying Biscuit Cafe opens its doors | Hoodline

If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 12389 Kingsride Lane in Memorial City, the new addition is called The Flying Biscuit Cafe.
It began as a single cafe in Atlanta in 1993, but now has locations throughout the American south. Though the cafe is known for breakfast dishes like biscuits and grits, it also offers an extensive all-day menu of Southern-inspired comfort food. There's a Southern scramble, for instance, that you can order for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's made with turkey bacon, collard greens, onions and cheddar cheese. Or, try a green tomato BLT, which is baked in the oven and topped with cashew-jalapeno relish and goat cheese.
This spot is also vegetarian-friendly, with options like a tofu scramble, the veggie burger and a vegan barbecue burrito of tofu, collard greens and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato tortilla topped with salsa verde.
The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Daniel C. wrote, "The chicken sausage had texture and the flavor of well spiced pork sausage. Eggs over medium were fried perfectly. The biscuit was excellent, served along with their own cranberry apple butter."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Flying Biscuit Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
