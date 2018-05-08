FOOD & DRINK

New massive indoor-outdoor bar coming to Midtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Huge new Midtown bar hopes to be your new favorite spot (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new bar is in the talks and it could be your next favorite Midtown place.

The indoor-outdoor bar Pour Behavior will be debuting late-2018.

The bar was brought together by three men well known to the Houston nightlife scene, Joe Arbeely (Lumen Lounge, On The Kirb), Chase LoVullo (Brixx on Washington, V21, Proof Rooftop Lounge) and Roveen
Abante (Lincoln Bar).

Pour Behavior will not only focus on their draft cocktails, but the owners say they will devote plenty attention to their food as well.

The 12,000 square foot bar will operate as more than just a bar. They plan on also serving as a sports bar.

For more on Pour Behavior, follow our friends at CultureMap.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodnightclubbarfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News