New Market 'Italian American Grocery Co.' Debuts In The Heights

A new grocery store and Italian spot, offering beer, wine and spirits and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to the Heights, called Italian American Grocery Co., is located at 3605 White Oak Dr.

This new grocer is the latest project from restaurateur Louie Comella, who also owns Gelazzi, the eatery next door that is known for its pizza, sandwiches and gelato.

At Italian American Grocery, expect to see a variety of Italian specialty products on the shelves like meats, pasta, wines, cheeses, olive oils, cakes and an extensive selection of pasta sauces.

Custom-made sandwiches, baked goods and pastries will also be joining the lineup as well.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Italian American Grocery Co. currently has a five-star rating.

Lindsey G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "Amazing! The most exciting new addition to the Houston Heights is this taste of little Italy. They have everything you can imagine and more. Classic Italian-American vibe, great products, and and very friendly staff."

Tyler H. added, "Great little Italian grocery in the heights. It just opened and has a decent selection of pastas, sauce, condiments, olive oils, etc."

Italian American Grocery Co. is now open at 3605 White Oak Dr., so stop in to try it for yourself.
