Hungry? A new neighborhood karaoke spot has you covered. Called East End Brew, the fresh arrival is located at 7011 Capitol St. in Magnolia Park.
East End Brew serves up wine and craft beer on draft. The spot has theme nights, like Wednesday Bingo and karaoke every Thursday through Saturday. It also offers Sunday brunch specials like $3 mimosas and micheladas. Food trucks are often on site for event nights.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new dive bar has been warmly received by patrons.
Olivia B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7, wrote, "Actually like this place. Great beer selection and laid back. A great way to wind down after work with friends."
And Cody S. wrote, "Popped into this place twice already. Chill vibe, good music and great beers. Bartenders are super nice too. I'll definitely be coming back."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. East End Brew is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New Magnolia Park karaoke spot East End Brew opens its doors
TOP STORIES
Show More