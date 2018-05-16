FOOD & DRINK

New Indian spot Godavari opens its doors in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

New Indian spot opens up in Houston (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new Indian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The prolific chain restaurant, called Godavari, is debuting in Houston at 8092 Westheimer Rd.

According to its website, Godavari has the "biggest South Indian food menu in the USA," including a variety of dosa and a plethora of vegetarian entrees.

Godavari has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Shruthi K. wrote, "They served a wide variety of items and everything tasted good. We were expecting more of authentic Godavari style items in the buffet but it just had the regular South Indian food. Only unique thing was the variety of chutneys/pachadi they served during the buffet."

And Satheesh G. said, "Ordered Gongura mutton curry, garlic naan and Hyderabad roti. Mutton curry was tasty and spicy. Place is neat."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Godavari is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-3:30 p.m. and 5:30.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News