FOOD & DRINK

New Indian restaurant Desi Kitchen debuts in Clear Lake

Photo: Desi Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Indian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 2404 Bay Area Blvd., Suite A, in Clear Lake, the fresh arrival is called Desi Kitchen.

On the menu, look for dishes like masala dosa (rice, lentils, potato, methi and curry leaves served with chutney and sambar), samosas, uthappam, bhet puri chaat and more. The menu also features a section devoted to South Indian specialties like medu vada (fritter).

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Desi Kitchen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Jesse T., who reviewed it on July 12, said, "Very good. Had chicken tikka, palak paneer and a dosa. South Indian or more British-style than most Indian places in Houston. Perfect level of spiciness!"

And Elil Y. wrote, "Good masala dosai! Chicken was moist and delicious! Great service from the staff. The food came out quickly after we ordered. Small mess-up with our order, but they fixed it immediately and were very apologetic."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Desi Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
2 popular Houston restaurants plot expansion to Katy
Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Blacklight Lounge debuts in Spring Branch
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine comes to Garden Oaks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News