New Independence Heights brewery Astral Brewing opens its doors

Led by co-founders Jose Ceja -- who is also head of operations -- and Alex McDonald, who doubles as head brewer, Astral Brewing's "specialty is hoppy ales including hazy north east IPAs and clean and crisp west coast IPAs," according to the brewery's website. They also plan to expand their offerings depending on the season, with unique beers in the summer and winter months.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Astral Brewing has already made a good impression.
Yelper Dave M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10, shared, "As craft beer drinkers we stopped in as we live in Fulshear. This is an awesome brewery. We talked with the owner Alex, who is very passionate about beer and wants to please everyone. Service is awesome. Beer is awesome."
And Sara J. wrote, "Went there for the first time today because we love to support local businesses, and it was awesome! Exceptional beers and service. As if that isn't enough, they are super dog-friendly."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Astral Brewing is open from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
- Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding >>
- You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype >>
- There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible >>