A new gym and personal training and yoga spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2740 Gessner Road in Spring Branch, the newcomer is called LA Fitness.
This national chain offers an indoor pool, group fitness classes--such as yoga, Zumba and kickboxing--indoor cycling and personal training. The main gym area has a free weights section, weight machines, cardio machines and a stretching area.
With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a solid response from its clientele.
Sajeev M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 24, wrote, "Brand new facility, open and bright with plenty of machines and a good area for free weights. There's even a nice lounge-like area for watching TV. Locker facilities are very open and clean."
And Brock L. added, "Great staff, very professional and knowledgeable, especially the personal training staff!
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. LA Fitness is open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
New gym LA Fitness now open in Spring Branch
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories