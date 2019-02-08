New grocery store H-E-B now open in The Heights

A new grocery store has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the Heights, called H-E-B, is located at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive.
H-E-B is a San Antonio-based grocery store chain with many Houston locations. The store offers a scratch bakery, deli, sushi bar, produce, meats and more. It also has a a bulk food section, a drive-thru pharmacy and daily cooking demonstrations.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Matthew H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "The day has finally come. Our dreams have been answered as the Heights now has a quality grocery store! This is a two level store with tons of parking. ... Everything is so clean and new and shiny and bright!"
And C N. wrote, "Awesome new two level store with a great selection of items! I was impressed by the produce section. ... The beer and wine selection is huge as well. This is a welcome addition to the neighborhood! "
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. H-E-B is open from 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
