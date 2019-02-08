FOOD & DRINK

New grocery store H-E-B now open in The Heights

By Hoodline
A new grocery store has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the Heights, called H-E-B, is located at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive.

H-E-B is a San Antonio-based grocery store chain with many Houston locations. The store offers a scratch bakery, deli, sushi bar, produce, meats and more. It also has a a bulk food section, a drive-thru pharmacy and daily cooking demonstrations.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Matthew H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "The day has finally come. Our dreams have been answered as the Heights now has a quality grocery store! This is a two level store with tons of parking. ... Everything is so clean and new and shiny and bright!"

And C N. wrote, "Awesome new two level store with a great selection of items! I was impressed by the produce section. ... The beer and wine selection is huge as well. This is a welcome addition to the neighborhood! "

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. H-E-B is open from 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Finally! A coffee shop for adults AND kids!
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
New Mexican spot La Vibra Tacos debuts in The Heights
Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prisoner transport company shuts down after inmate escape
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Medspa assistant arrested for illegal injections out of jail
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
Police respond to reports of a fight at North Forest HS
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
Show More
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Juvenile burglary suspects detained in attempted home burglary
Delta, Coke apologize for plane crush 'introduction' napkins
Cross swept away by Hurricane Michael washes up on FL beach
More News