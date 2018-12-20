FOOD & DRINK

New Greater Uptown Mexican spot Blanco Tacos & Tequila opens its doors

Photo: Jessica M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 5115 Westheimer Road, Suite C2520 in Greater Uptown, the newcomer is called Blanco Tacos & Tequila. It also has locations in Arizona and California.

On the menu, look for Our Famous Guacamole, made with roasted poblano and Anaheim chiles, caramelized onion and cotija cheese. Other Mexican favorites like enchiladas, burritos, bowls and fajitas are offered too. In addition to margaritas, additional tequila drinks include the Batanga, made with Jose Cuervo silver tequila, lime, house clove bitters and Mexican soda. Enjoy Happy Hour Monday-Friday, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. See the full menu here.

Blanco Tacos & Tequila has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jessica M. added, "This place is going to be busy. The watermelon margarita was amazing, refreshing and a little spicy. Their tacos, with mahi mahi, were so good. I think Gordon Ramsay may even approve! The guac is a must have, the enchiladas looked amazing."

Head on over to check it out: Blanco Tacos & Tequila is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Houston's top 5 Korean eateries
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Cheese Quesadillas
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
First-year varsity football team gets chance at state championship
Two women accused of stealing 70 items from Galleria
Principal kisses reindeer to encourage kindness in school
Estranged husband wanted in murder of Houston mother
Show More
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
UPS driver accused of stealing packages before Christmas
Security guard charged with robbery and assault
15-year-old missing Galveston County girl found safe
More News