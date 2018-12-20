New Greater Uptown Mexican spot Blanco Tacos & Tequila opens its doors

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 5115 Westheimer Road, Suite C2520 in Greater Uptown, the newcomer is called Blanco Tacos & Tequila. It also has locations in Arizona and California.
On the menu, look for Our Famous Guacamole, made with roasted poblano and Anaheim chiles, caramelized onion and cotija cheese. Other Mexican favorites like enchiladas, burritos, bowls and fajitas are offered too. In addition to margaritas, additional tequila drinks include the Batanga, made with Jose Cuervo silver tequila, lime, house clove bitters and Mexican soda. Enjoy Happy Hour Monday-Friday, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. See the full menu here.
Blanco Tacos & Tequila has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jessica M. added, "This place is going to be busy. The watermelon margarita was amazing, refreshing and a little spicy. Their tacos, with mahi mahi, were so good. I think Gordon Ramsay may even approve! The guac is a must have, the enchiladas looked amazing."
Head on over to check it out: Blanco Tacos & Tequila is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
