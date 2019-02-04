FOOD & DRINK

New Greater Heights hair salon Floyd's 99 Barbershop opens its doors

Photo: Katie S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hair salon and waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to the Heights, called Floyd's 99 Barbershop, is located at 449 W. 19th St.

This franchise has more than 100 locations nationwide. The shop has a rock'n roll vibe and offers women's, men's and kid's haircuts, along with color treatments, styling and waxing. According to the website, stylists finish every service with a shoulder massage.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Andrew N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan.29, wrote, "Super cool shop! I'm a regular client of Ashlee and she kept me posted on all the updates with this shop. The vibe here is excellent. Lighting is on point and the price is right about what you'd expect."

Yelper Justin S. added, "I'm so excited about this place! I just got my hair cut by Ashlee and it's got to be the best haircut I've ever had... The shop is really cool looking and has a really cool vibe."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Floyd's 99 Barbershop is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
