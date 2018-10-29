FOOD & DRINK

New French spot Bisou debuts in Afton Oaks

Photo: Anna K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood French spot has you covered. Called Bisou, the fresh addition is located at 4444 Westheimer Road in Afton Oaks.

Helmed by master chef Frederic Perrier, the new upscale eatery offers continental cuisine, curated entertainment and a beverage program with classic cocktails, a wine list and champagne magnums.

With a five-star rating from six Yelp users, it's received rave reviews thus far.

BreAnna M., who was the first to review it on October 22, wrote, "Amazing atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and hands down the most fun I've ever had while dining out. The cocktails are as delicious as they are aesthetically pleasing -- you've got to try the Mint to be Melon -- and the Last Kiss! The ceviche and shrimp/scallops are so refreshing, but the tomahawk steak steals the show!"

Yelper Kirby W. added, "So fab and fun. Amazing atmosphere & staff. Combines fine dining and fun. Get dressed up and enjoy the decadence."

The new business has yet to post its hours online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Blue Bell releases new flavor to satisfy your holiday cravings
Go! Go! Curry! brings Japanese curry and more to Chinatown
Get to know the 5 newest restaurants to debut in Houston
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect in 'Jason' mask beats Houston man with bat: Police
YouTube star charged in beating of girlfriend in Houston
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Blue Bell releases new flavor to satisfy your holiday cravings
Pipe-bomb suspect allegedly kept hit list of targets
Transgender girl says she regrets beating classmates
Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Show More
Rapper with Houston ties shot and killed in New Orleans
Local rappers react to death of "Young Greatness"
Houston's Jewish community on alert after attack in Pittsburgh
Buyer-turned-thief shot when Rolex watch sale goes wrong
US prepares to send 5,000 troops to border: Officials
More News