New French spot Bisou debuts in Afton Oaks

Hungry? A new neighborhood French spot has you covered. Called Bisou, the fresh addition is located at 4444 Westheimer Road in Afton Oaks.
Helmed by master chef Frederic Perrier, the new upscale eatery offers continental cuisine, curated entertainment and a beverage program with classic cocktails, a wine list and champagne magnums.
With a five-star rating from six Yelp users, it's received rave reviews thus far.
BreAnna M., who was the first to review it on October 22, wrote, "Amazing atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and hands down the most fun I've ever had while dining out. The cocktails are as delicious as they are aesthetically pleasing -- you've got to try the Mint to be Melon -- and the Last Kiss! The ceviche and shrimp/scallops are so refreshing, but the tomahawk steak steals the show!"
Yelper Kirby W. added, "So fab and fun. Amazing atmosphere & staff. Combines fine dining and fun. Get dressed up and enjoy the decadence."
The new business has yet to post its hours online.
