New Downtown nail salon Sojourn De Nails opens its doors

The salon offers eyebrow waxing as well as three levels of manicures and pedicures (the classic, the boujie, the xpress). The spot also does nail crafting, giving clients the unique look they want. (Here's a full list of services.)
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Sojourn De Nails has already made a good impression.
Brittany B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 24, wrote, "Sojourn is an absolute gem. Downtown has needed a good salon for a long time, and it's finally here. ... It's so rare to find a classy salon with unpretentious vibes, but I found one on Main!"
And Laura G. wrote, "I am absolutely obsessed with this place! The decor is stunning! Relaxing! Spoil-yourself-to-the-max vibe! They cater to your needs and do a great job on the services they offer."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sojourn De Nails is open from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
