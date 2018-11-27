New Downtown cafe Coterie opens its doors

Looking for a new cafe to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Coterie, the fresh arrival is located at 737 Preston St. in Downtown's Market Square Tower.
The cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus coffee, wine and cocktails. On the menu, you'll find dishes like fried chicken, eggs Benedict, pizza, chicken liver pate, breakfast platters, kolaches and more.
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Coterie has already made a good impression.
Tuyen V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 22, wrote, "Great atmosphere and food. I came for lunch but decided to try their breakfast. The sausage was amazing and the eggs were done just right. The staff was friendly. I felt very welcome."
Yelper Thomas N. added, "Excellent new place to try. ... I have tried a bit of everything: cabernet, cocktails, fried chicken, burger, chicken pate, and various desserts. I would have to say my favorites were eggs Benedict and chicken liver pate."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Coterie is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
