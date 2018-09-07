FOOD & DRINK

New dessert truck Last Call Ice Cream rolls into Montrose

Photo: Last Call Ice Cream/Yelp

A new dessert truck that is serving up ice cream has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1634 Westheimer Road in Montrose on the weekend (and making stops around town during the week), the fresh addition is called Last Call Ice Cream.

It's so named because it serves ice cream flavors inspired by cocktails, even going so far as to spike the ice cream with alcohol to recreate the flavors, though in small enough doses that you won't get carded for buying it. It also has three vegan flavors -- chai, coconut and German chocolate -- and traditional Persian flavors, such as saffron pistachio, which are inspired by the owner's Iranian roots.

Keep up with the truck's current location by going to its Facebook page.

The new food truck has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Sepehr E., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on Aug. 22, wrote, "They are best known for their deliciously refreshing spiked ice cream that definitely delivers a punch, but not enough to make you sick. Each flavor perfectly mimics the name of the cocktail/drink. My personal favorite of the spiked ice cream was the Berry Sangria, Granny Smith Apple and the Peach Moscato."

Taylor T. added, "Such amazing ice cream and amazing sweet owners! If you have tummy problems like me, there are vegan options. My favorite is the German chocolate. The ice cream is all handmade and worth every bite!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Last Call Ice Cream is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
