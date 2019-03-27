A new sushi bar, offering ramen and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Clear Lake, called Komeya, is located at 1849 El Dorado Blvd., Suite B.
The large menu features ramen, sushi, sashimi, rolls, dessert and more. Order the green curry shrimp ramen, made with green curry coconut milk, bamboo shoots, seasonal veggies, seasoned egg, onions, Thai basil, Thai peppers and thin noodles. Then there's the Blue Ocean roll, made with spicy scallops and cucumber topped with salmon, kani, crunch, sweet sauce, eel sauce and mayo. (Check out the full menu here.)
The newcomer has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Sean J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19, wrote, "I've been waiting for a place like this near where I live for a while, and it was well worth the wait! The inside is gorgeous and the atmosphere is nice. The appetizers here are fantastic and the ramen is great. Definitely a place to frequent for sure."
And Reagann H. wrote, "Finally open! It is a very small but cute place, and the service was good despite a very busy and overwhelming grand opening. My boyfriend and I both enjoyed our ramen and look forward to coming back to try the sushi!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Komeya is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New Clear Lake sushi bar Komeya opens its doors
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News