Food & Drink

New Clear Lake sushi bar Komeya opens its doors

Photo: Chuong N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar, offering ramen and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Clear Lake, called Komeya, is located at 1849 El Dorado Blvd., Suite B.

The large menu features ramen, sushi, sashimi, rolls, dessert and more. Order the green curry shrimp ramen, made with green curry coconut milk, bamboo shoots, seasonal veggies, seasoned egg, onions, Thai basil, Thai peppers and thin noodles. Then there's the Blue Ocean roll, made with spicy scallops and cucumber topped with salmon, kani, crunch, sweet sauce, eel sauce and mayo. (Check out the full menu here.)

The newcomer has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Sean J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19, wrote, "I've been waiting for a place like this near where I live for a while, and it was well worth the wait! The inside is gorgeous and the atmosphere is nice. The appetizers here are fantastic and the ramen is great. Definitely a place to frequent for sure."

And Reagann H. wrote, "Finally open! It is a very small but cute place, and the service was good despite a very busy and overwhelming grand opening. My boyfriend and I both enjoyed our ramen and look forward to coming back to try the sushi!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Komeya is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Dashcam video captures violent arrest of woman
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop
Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last of pygas tanks secured
Show More
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Woman admits giving birth at work and leaving baby in toilet
Florida man faked robbery to get out of work shift: Deputies
Hoax emergency call makes gamer fear for his life
Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B
More TOP STORIES News