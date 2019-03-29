New Chinese spot Tiger Noodle House debuts in University Place

Choose between chicken, beef, pork, seafood, tofu and vegetarian dishes at Tiger Noodle House, which offers a plethora of Chinese cuisine options. Rice bowls, fried rice and noodle-centric fare is also on offer. Hone in on kung pao shrimp, braised pork with pickles and Mongolian beef. (Visit the website for more information and a full line of offerings.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Tiger Noodle House has already made a good impression.
Jim J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20, wrote, "A surprising place to find real authentic Szechuan dishes. Everything is tasty and close to the real stuff I tasted back in China."
Head on over to check it out: Tiger Noodle House is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.