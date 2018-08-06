New Chinese spot Jin's Cafe opens its doors in west Houston

Hungry? A new Chinese restaurant has you covered. Located at 9013 Westheimer Road in west Houston's Woodlake neighborhood, the fresh addition is called Jin's Cafe.
The restaurant focuses on Sichuan cuisine, including dishes like the Hunan beef (fried flank steak sauteed in a hot ginger-oyster sauce, garnished with broccoli), the sesame chicken (chicken breast marinated in rice wine and ginger, stir-fried in the chef's special sauce) or the pan-fried fish filet with hot Sichuan sauce. (See the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Sebastian G., who reviewed it on July 26, wrote, "The food here is some of the best Chinese food you will find outside of Bellaire. They have a mix of authentic Chinese food for foodies, as well as Americanized options. ... The execution is excellent across the board."
And Patrick N. wrote, "Definitely a modern twist on Sichuan. Some Sichuan places overpower their dishes, this place is really subtle. There are some common Chinese dishes and some not so common."
Head on over to check it out: Jin's Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
