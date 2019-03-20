A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Brush Box, the fresh arrival is located at 1717 W. 34th St. in Central Northwest.
At this luxury salon and day spa, a client can expect a complimentary drink from the bar before sitting in a massage chair, ready to be pampered with a manicure or pedicure from an expert nail technician.
The salon only uses non-toxic and organic polishes, foot soaks, salts and oils.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new nail salon has already made a good impression.
Brittany G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 11, wrote, "Love every part of this nail salon. ... Props to Tammy who did my pedi! ... Now my feet look and feel great! Nancy did a great job on my shellac mani, as well. Overall, I walked out super happy! I'll be coming back to Brush Box very soon!"
And Shannon W. wrote, "The ambiance is calming and relaxing, it's super clean and beautifully decorated, there's a children's play area and they have a bar!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Brush Box is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New Central Northwest nail salon Brush Box opens its doors
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News