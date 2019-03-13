Food & Drink

New Cajun/Creole spot Crawfish & Beignets debuts in Sharpstown

Photo: John L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 9600 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 102, in Sharpstown, the newcomer is called Crawfish & Beignets.

This spot originally debuted in the Hong Kong City Mall nearly two decades ago, according to its website. But there's more than Southern-style crawfish and beignets on the menu. Look for wings, seafood po'boys, chicken and sausage gumbo and more. On the drink list, there's also milk tea, slushies and smoothies.

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Crawfish & Beignets is on its way to developing a local fan base.

And E P. wrote, "These folks know how to cook crawfish and seafood. In Houston, this is a hard feat. We had the Viet-style wings, Thai citrus crawfish, mixed seafood platter, boiled shrimp and calamari. The Thai citrus flavor was slightly tangy and perfectly Cajun-y. Every crawfish tail burst in my mouth with flavor."

Yelper John L. added, "They're back! Yes, it's the same crawfish and beignets from Hong Kong mall. Don't worry though, the crawfish tastes exactly as it did before with its original Cajun flavor."

Head on over to check it out: Crawfish & Beignets is open from noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
