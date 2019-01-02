FOOD & DRINK

New Cajun-Creole spot Cajun Town Cafe debuts in Second Ward

Photo: Cajun Town Cafe/Yelp

Hungry? A new neighborhood Cajun spot has you covered. Located at 2240 Navigation Blvd., Suite 100 in Second Ward, the fresh addition is called Cajun Town Cafe.

On the menu, expect to find fried seafood platters, gumbo and bisque, po'boys, greens and more. Look for its specialty etouffee, with Creole shrimp on a bed of rice. If you're feeling adventurous, opt for the fried alligator or frog legs.

Cajun Town Cafe has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Caroline S., who reviewed the spot on Dec. 28, wrote, "I ordered the oyster po'boy. This was delicious. They do not skimp on portions. And a double wow to their amazing onion rings. The staff is extremely friendly and the food is yummy."

And Lucio V. added, "The food is fresh and delicious and the staff is very attentive. If you want great Cajun food, this is the place."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cajun Town Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, noon-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
