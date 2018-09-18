A new cafe that serves French and Mediterranean fare has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 201 E. 20th St. in the Heights, the new arrival is called Neo Baguette.
Owner Karim Kasri, a native of Morocco, attended culinary school in France and offers dishes that blend the two cuisines, reports CultureMap Houston.
On the menu, offerings include Tagliatelle Saumon Fume (smoked salmon, saffron garlic, cream sauce and Gruyere cheese), the Tagine Poulet (Cornish hen, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes and olives), the Salade Nicoise (butter lettuce, green beans, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, tuna, Kalamata olives, seared ahi tuna and nicoise dressing) and the Moroccan Meatball sandwich with tomato sauce and melted Parmesan on a baguette. Coffee and pastries are also on offer.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Neo Baguette has received rave reviews.
Sebastian M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 12, said, "This is a great place for fresh light meals. Simple ingredients and very tasty. We had the Rigatoni au Crevette and Salade Nicoise. Both were delicious and quickly prepared."
And Prathyusha S. wrote, "Had a wonderful experience at this cute new cafe in the Heights. Very tasty food with fine ingredients and perfect preparation. Plus delightful European-style coffee and a chic and uplifting atmosphere. A great new addition to the neighborhood!"
Hungry? Neo Baguette is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
New cafe Neo Baguette opens in the Heights with French and Mediterranean dishes
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News