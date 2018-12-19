FOOD & DRINK

New breakfast and brunch spot Snooze, an A.M. Eatery debuts in Greater Uptown | Hoodline

Photo: Shahir A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, the new addition is located at 5000 Westheimer Road, Suite 120 in Greater Uptown.

This popular breakfast chain has many locations across California, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. This location, in the heart of the Galleria, marks the sixth franchise in Houston.

The spot is known for a breakfast staple -- the pancake. Try the pancake flight, which allows diners to choose any three pancakes, such as pineapple upside down, sweet potato or blueberry danish. Be sure to ask the server about the pancake of the day too.

If you don't feel like consuming a huge meal, try the protein punch bowl or Goldilock's porridge from the "light as a feather" section of the menu. The cafe also serves "morning cocktails" with recipes that change with the seasons.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Alexandra A. wrote, "I love this place. I got the Huevos Rancheros and it was so satisfying. My friend got the three breakfast tacos and they were delicious too."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is open from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.
