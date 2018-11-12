FOOD & DRINK

New bar The Rustic now open in Downtown

Photo: The Rustic/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar, music venue and traditional American spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1836 Polk St. in Downtown, the newcomer is called The Rustic. It also has locations in Dallas and San Antonio. It has nightly live music and extensive outdoor space.

The menu consists of dishes like the Rustic Burger with house brisket, white cheddar, green chiles and grilled onion; the Texas Quail with molasses-brined quail, jalapeno spoon bread, chipotle pecan sauce and cilantro; and the Drunk Chick (beer can game hen) with jalapeno spoon bread and chile-lime butter.

It has 2 reviews on Yelp so far, which put it at 4.5 stars, indicating positive feedback.

Anhthu N., who reviewed it on Nov. 8, wrote, "You absolutely have to check this place out! Not only the food is delicious, but the live music is great too! I highly recommend the beer can hen. The pork chop was also good, but personally think it's on the dryer end. The drinks are decent, but I didn't try anything wild on the menu to know. Overall, it's spacious and beautiful."

Erica L. said, "This is the best place in town. Great atmosphere, very open, friendly staff, delicious food/drinks and live music!"

The Rustic is open from 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
