A new axe throwing spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 524 Waugh Drive in Montrose, the new arrival is called Ratchet Hatchet Houston.
The axe throwing range has 10 lanes, which you can rent for 90 minutes with up to four people. Be sure to wear closed-toed shoes. Instructors are on hand to help teach you how to throw if it's your first time.
The new business is off to a good start with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jeffrey R., who was the first to review it on October 27, said, "This was my first time throwing axes and can say that it won't be my last. We had a good time learning to throw and listening to some good music - the place had a great vibe to it. Staff was friendly and gave us a some throwing tips. If you're in the mood to try something fun and different on a Saturday night, check this place out."
Kim H. noted, "This is such a great place to go to when you get bored of the bar scene. Throwing axes is fun and therapeutic at the same time. And the owner is great! He'll have you throwing axes like a pro in no time."
Interested in trying your hand at hatchet throwing? It's open from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 3-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday and Tuesday.)
New axe throwing spot Ratchet Hatchet Houston now open in Montrose
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories