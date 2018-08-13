A new diner serving modern American cuisine has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Memorial Park, called The Classic, is located at 5922 Washington Ave. Though it replaces the Benjy's that closed down last year, it's still owned by restaurateur Benjy Levit.
It serves an all-day menu, plus breakfast options in the morning. On the menu, offerings include the Brown Sugar Salmon with beets, ginger calamari, marcona almonds and smoked yogurt; the Pork & Eggs sandwich with pepper jam, Gruyere and aioli on an English muffin; and the Crispy Rice Salad with poached egg, fish sauce and fresh herbs. (See that menu here.)
For breakfast, you'll find the H-Town (veggie scramble, bacon, bagel and feta schmear) and the Kaya Toast (coddled eggs, coconut jam, chorizo and cultured butter). (See all the breakfast options here.)
The diner has received a warm welcome thus far with a four-star Yelp rating based on seven reviews.
Yelper Vincent V., who reviewed the new restaurant on Aug. 11, wrote, "I thought I was going to miss my weekend breakfast at Benjy's, but The Classic is a worthy replacement in the same location. While the menu is more compact than its predecessor's, everything on it looks (and so far tastes) great."
Mc D. noted, "I had the H-Town, which was suggested by my server. It's an egg scramble with vegetables, a side of bacon and a bagel. The food quality is first rate. The bacon was delicious and perfectly cooked."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Classic is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
New American spot The Classic opens its doors in Memorial Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories