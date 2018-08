New American spot The Classic opens its doors in Memorial Park

A new diner serving modern American cuisine has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Memorial Park, called The Classic , is located at 5922 Washington Ave. Though it replaces the Benjy's that closed down last year, it's still owned by restaurateur Benjy Levit.It serves an all-day menu, plus breakfast options in the morning. On the menu, offerings include the Brown Sugar Salmon with beets, ginger calamari, marcona almonds and smoked yogurt; the Pork & Eggs sandwich with pepper jam, Gruyere and aioli on an English muffin; and the Crispy Rice Salad with poached egg, fish sauce and fresh herbs. (See that menu here .)For breakfast, you'll find the H-Town (veggie scramble, bacon, bagel and feta schmear) and the Kaya Toast (coddled eggs, coconut jam, chorizo and cultured butter). (See all the breakfast options here .)The diner has received a warm welcome thus far with a four-star Yelp rating based on seven reviews.Yelper Vincent V., who reviewed the new restaurant on Aug. 11, wrote, "I thought I was going to miss my weekend breakfast at Benjy's, but The Classic is a worthy replacement in the same location. While the menu is more compact than its predecessor's, everything on it looks (and so far tastes) great."Mc D. noted , "I had the H-Town, which was suggested by my server. It's an egg scramble with vegetables, a side of bacon and a bagel. The food quality is first rate. The bacon was delicious and perfectly cooked."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Classic is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.