New American spot Indianola debuts in EaDo

Photo: Gina N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Indianola, the fresh addition is located at 1201 St. Emanuel St. in EaDo. The upscale eatery serves small plates, plus large shareable plates.

On the menu, expect to find dishes like the wood grilled half chicken with Spanish rice, black olives, fresno chiles, peas, lemon and achiote; the pork steak with coconut, collard greens, chile, ginger, peanuts, pickled onion and cilantro; and the pan roasted lamb loin with English pea puree, gnocchi Parisian and snap peas.

Indianola currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Hope N., who reviewed it on Nov. 12, wrote, "This place is perfect for groups with its large, comfortable booths and sharing plates. The service was excellent and we especially enjoyed our waiter's recommendations. The ambiance is warm and modern, which isn't easy to accomplish."

Joseph D. noted, "Very enjoyable experience. Several small plates we had were very tasty. The small plate of carrots was real nice. The large plate of steak was very nice to share as well. "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Indianola is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
