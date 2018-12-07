New American spot Elliot's Table debuts in The Heights

A new eatery, offering New American cuisine and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Elliot's Table, the fresh arrival is located at 465 T C Jester Blvd., Suite B, in The Heights.
The family-style restaurant offers wine, beer and bubbly to accompany your meal. Start with a cucumber and tomato salad with egg spread, bacon, arugula and dill, and then enjoy the 44 Farms ribeye steak with Brussels sprouts and macaroni and cheese. If you've got room for dessert, chocolate cake with raspberry filling and Fat Cat ice cream are available. Lunch and happy hour are coming soon. (Check it out the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kim P., who reviewed it on Dec. 7, said, "This place has some of the best food that I've ever had, and a great wine selection too! It's a smaller location, with a really cozy atmosphere."
And Jenny K. wrote, "Absolutely amazing little place. Food, ambiance and owners are all wonderful! We tried the burger and ribs and I didn't think anything could taste better until we ordered the fries!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Elliot's Table is open from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
