New American spot Dish Society debuts in The Heights

Looking to chow down on some American fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 1050 Yale St. in the Heights, the new arrival is called Dish Society.
This is the fifth location for the Houston-based franchise, which uses only locally-sourced ingredients. The spot has separate menus for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.
Early birds can opt for pancakes, a breakfast sandwich, chicken and biscuits and more. The lunch crowd can choose from items like a grilled pesto chicken sandwich with house pecan basil pesto, goat cheese, tomato and organic greens on pretzel bread, or the house favorite Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie with shredded cage-free chicken, farm fresh local carrots, celery, potatoes, peas and onions in a puff pastry.
The supper menu features coffee-crusted pork tenderloin with port cherry reduction, mashed sweet potatoes & sauteed greens and the apple pecan salad with red wine poached apples, organic mixed greens, spinach, goat cheese, candied pecans and house honey mustard seed vinaigrette.
The bar is open all day and brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday until 3:30 p.m.
With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Dish Society has gotten a good response.
AJ H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 18, said, "We came here for dinner and turned out it's the soft opening. Food was great. Service was great. They are gonna do well. We'll be back for brunch!"
And Michelle O. wrote, "The chicken and biscuits did not disappoint. The gravy was creamy and full of pepper. The biscuits were fluffy, moist and tasty from first bite to last. The chicken patties were moist and dense."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dish Society is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
