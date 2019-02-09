FOOD & DRINK

Nation's largest fruit tree sale coming is here

HOUSTON, Texas --
One of Houston's biggest annual events is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 9. It's the 19th Urban Harvest Fruit Tree Sale on Winter Street. It's the largest single-day fruit tree sale in America, with more than 100 varieties of fruit trees available at bargain prices, some as low as $11. They've got eight different types of fig trees and nine kinds of oranges. They have 12 kinds of persimmons, pummelo, and satsuma trees - and I'm not even sure what those are.

For a complete list of trees and prices, visit the official site. The hot new varieties offered this year are: Japanese Plum Loquat, Sanguinelli Blood Orange, and Australian Finger Lime. Again, no idea.

The sale is a fundraiser for Urban Harvest, benefitting programs in local schools, gardens for the public to grow fresh vegetables in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, and the Urban Harvest Farmers Market on Saturdays. There will be live music, food trucks and education booths.

