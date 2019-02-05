FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day: Top choices in Houston for takeout and dining in

Luna Pizzaria. | Photo: Eric C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Houston boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Luna Pizzeria



Photo: james r./Yelp

Topping the list is Luna Pizzeria. Located at 3435 Kirby Drive in Upper Kirby, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 812 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dan's Pizza



Photo: MARk b./Yelp

Next up is Clear Lake's Dan's Pizza, situated at 15148 Highway 3. With 4.5 stars out of 470 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bollo Woodfired Pizza



Photo: whitney g./Yelp

Upper Kirby's Bollo Woodfired Pizza, located at 2202 W. Alabama St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 461 reviews.

4. Brother's Pizzeria



Photo: cynthia c./Yelp

Brother's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Addicks Park Ten, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 458 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1029 Highway 6 North, Suite 100, to see for yourself.

5. Empire Cafe



Photo: Lillian M/Yelp

Over in Montrose, check out Empire Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 1,446 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and pizza, at 1732 Westheimer Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
New Greater Heights hair salon Floyd's 99 Barbershop opens its doors
Bakery sells about 4000 King Cakes every Mardi Gras
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie flavor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Good Samaritan rescues baby from locked car in Fiesta parking lot
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Texas dad sues son's alleged bullies and parents
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Brian Cushing returning to Houston Texans as assistant
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee
Show More
Virtual reality theme parks set to beam into Houston area
Royal Caribbean hiring someone to Instagram their cruise
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Gov. Abbott lays out priorities in State of the State address
2 Texas hospital giants call off plans to merge
More News