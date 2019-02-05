National Pizza Day: Top choices in Houston for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Houston boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Luna Pizzeria
Photo: james r./Yelp
Topping the list is Luna Pizzeria. Located at 3435 Kirby Drive in Upper Kirby, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 812 reviews on Yelp.
2. Dan's Pizza
Photo: MARk b./Yelp
Next up is Clear Lake's Dan's Pizza, situated at 15148 Highway 3. With 4.5 stars out of 470 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bollo Woodfired Pizza
Photo: whitney g./Yelp
Upper Kirby's Bollo Woodfired Pizza, located at 2202 W. Alabama St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 461 reviews.
4. Brother's Pizzeria
Photo: cynthia c./Yelp
Brother's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Addicks Park Ten, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 458 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1029 Highway 6 North, Suite 100, to see for yourself.
5. Empire Cafe
Photo: Lillian M/Yelp
Over in Montrose, check out Empire Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 1,446 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and pizza, at 1732 Westheimer Road.