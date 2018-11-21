FOOD & DRINK

La Plaza Cocina, museum dedicated to Mexican food, opening in Los Angeles

A museum dedicated to Mexican food is coming to Los Angeles. (lapca.org)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A museum dedicated to Mexican food is coming.

The museum, called La Plaza Cocina, will explore and honor all things related to Mexican cuisine - past and present.

It will also dive into the cuisine's deep relationship with Los Angeles through a variety of programs, cooking classes, lectures, workshops and culinary festivals.

The facility will be located in La Plaza Village, a complex now being assembled within El Pueblo Historical Monument near Union Station.

It will open sometime early next year.
