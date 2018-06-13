FOOD & DRINK

Muse Tea brings bubble tea and more to Eldridge

If you've been on the hunt for a new coffee and tea spot, search no more: Muse Tea has opened. The addition is located at 1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 109.

Offerings include various teas, coffees and iced beverages. Boba, lychee jelly, mango jelly or shots of espresso can be added to your drink of choice. Some of the signature items include the Pink Matcha and the Galaxy Lemon Tea. There are several Asian-inspired options, like the Jasmine Milk Tea and the Vietnamese Iced Coffee.

The business has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Ann S., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on June 9, said, "The tea is good, don't be shy; try everything. They have some gorgeous drinks. They use real tea, meaning brewed and not powered. This gives 10 times the flavor."

Yelper Woo K. added, "Got the Charcoal Matcha. It's not bad. The matcha is very genuine; they crush it and make the drink. I didn't taste the charcoal. The store is small and nice. The staff is nice. ... The smoothie was delicious."

Head on over to check it out: Muse Tea is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
