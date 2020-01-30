Chow down at this all-you-can-eat crawfish festival coming to Houston

If you're ready for mudbugs (and really, who isn't?), the King of Crawfish Fest is promising the biggest all-you-can-eat event the city has ever seen.
The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Emancipation Park near downtown Houston.
Even if you don't love crawfish, you can still go to the festival and treat yourself. The organizers say there will be plenty of food from a variety of vendors.
One of the vendors will also be crowned the "Crawfish King."
Email the King of Crawfish Fest for vendor information.
A limited amount of general admission tickets are available for $7. You can grab all-you-can-eat passes for $30.
Other group and VIP packages range up to $275.
If you're ready to chow down, get your tickets from Eventbrite.
