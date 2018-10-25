Montrose gets a new wine bar: Light Years

There's a brand-new wine bar in town. The fresh addition to Montrose, called Light Years, is located at 1304 W. Alabama St.
The wine bar and shop serves only natural wines, which it sources globally. Besides bottles of wine, it has daily wines on tap. You can pair your wine with a cheeseboard or an infused butter plate. Besides the indoor seating, you can sit out on the patio area. If you'd like to take some wine to go, it has two walls of wine bottles that are available for purchase. It hosts parties and tastings every Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
Light Years has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
En K., who was among the first to review it on October 24, wrote, "Great place and concept! Cozy atmosphere, great selection of wines from all around the world and very friendly staff! This place is different that any other place in Houston!"
And M. W. wrote, "Great little wine shop and bar. Lovely atmosphere, wine selection and waitstaff. ... I loved being able to sit and relax in this new gem with my friends."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Light Years is open from noon-midnight daily.
