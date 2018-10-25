FOOD & DRINK

Montrose gets a new wine bar: Light Years

Photo: Light Years/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new wine bar in town. The fresh addition to Montrose, called Light Years, is located at 1304 W. Alabama St.

The wine bar and shop serves only natural wines, which it sources globally. Besides bottles of wine, it has daily wines on tap. You can pair your wine with a cheeseboard or an infused butter plate. Besides the indoor seating, you can sit out on the patio area. If you'd like to take some wine to go, it has two walls of wine bottles that are available for purchase. It hosts parties and tastings every Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Light Years has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

En K., who was among the first to review it on October 24, wrote, "Great place and concept! Cozy atmosphere, great selection of wines from all around the world and very friendly staff! This place is different that any other place in Houston!"

And M. W. wrote, "Great little wine shop and bar. Lovely atmosphere, wine selection and waitstaff. ... I loved being able to sit and relax in this new gem with my friends."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Light Years is open from noon-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
New Upper Kirby Cajun/Creole spot Eunice opens its doors
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Here are Briarforest Area's 4 newest businesses to open
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to Robert De Niro, others
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
Powerball jackpot still up for grabs grows to $750 million
Show More
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
2 dead, suspect captured after shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
McDonald's bringing back tangy McRib sandwich on Thursday
'Religious' Astros fan killed in Freeport rollover remembered
More News