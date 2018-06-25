BUILDING FIRE

Mikki's Café's southwest location temporarily closed due to fire that destroyed kitchen

EMBED </>More Videos

Mikki's Café's southwest location temporarily closed due to fire that destroyed kitchen (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mikki's Café has announced the temporary closure of their southwest Houston location Monday after a kitchen fire.



"Keep us in your prayers as we work through this situation," a Facebook post said with a picture of the destroyed kitchen.

The popular soul food restaurant was founded in 2000 by Jeanette Williams. Since its opening, Mikki's has become a household name in the city, as well as the state.

The establishment has serviced many celebrities, such as rapper 50 Cent, singer Tyrese Gibson, boxer Floyd Mayweather, singer LeToya Luckett, rapper Future, and many more.

A second location in Greenspoint opened recently and is still operating to serve customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsbuilding firebusinessstore closingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING FIRE
Mom tosses kids out of burning building to save their lives
Fire breaks out in cosmetology classroom at high school
Turtle found in building burned during deadly San Marcos fire
Tortilla chips spontaneously combust twice in 3 days at chip factory
More building fire
FOOD & DRINK
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News