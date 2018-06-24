Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch

A new bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 8518 Long Point Road in Spring Branch, the creatively named business is called Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium.
Taking over the former Robbie's Bar space, the new addition has retained the old-school vibe and features a pool table and jukebox.
Frozen margaritas are on offer as well as a slow cooker filled with hot dogs. Eater Houston reports the bar has about 20 beers in bottles or cans, at least two beers from Eureka Heights Brewing Co. and classic cocktails.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the business has already made a good impression.
Gage S., who reviewed the bar on June 10, said, "This is one of my new favorite bars. There's a great atmosphere, an amazing bar staff and a great jukebox selection. Plenty of Lone Star and whiskey to hold your whole crew down. You can come and watch a game, or just play some trivia with friends."
Yelper Rajata K. added, "This place is pretty amazing. It's small, divey and super chill. They have hot dogs and chips at all times. Come by to this new bar; you definitely won't regret it."
Interested? Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
