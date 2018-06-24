FOOD & DRINK

Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch

EMBED </>More Videos

Cool new lounge opens up in Spring Branch (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 8518 Long Point Road in Spring Branch, the creatively named business is called Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium.

Taking over the former Robbie's Bar space, the new addition has retained the old-school vibe and features a pool table and jukebox.

Frozen margaritas are on offer as well as a slow cooker filled with hot dogs. Eater Houston reports the bar has about 20 beers in bottles or cans, at least two beers from Eureka Heights Brewing Co. and classic cocktails.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the business has already made a good impression.

Gage S., who reviewed the bar on June 10, said, "This is one of my new favorite bars. There's a great atmosphere, an amazing bar staff and a great jukebox selection. Plenty of Lone Star and whiskey to hold your whole crew down. You can come and watch a game, or just play some trivia with friends."

Yelper Rajata K. added, "This place is pretty amazing. It's small, divey and super chill. They have hot dogs and chips at all times. Come by to this new bar; you definitely won't regret it."

Interested? Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News