food

Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese gets a Michael Bolton love song

Two of the most beloved Panera menu items are getting married and Michael Bolton is serenading the new dish with a love song.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a combo of the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese.

Panera and singer Michael Bolton have released a digital short, "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."

The lyrics go:

When some mac loves broccoli cheddar/
Can't keep your mouth on nothin' else/
Two classic loves swirled into one/
Yes, it's soup on tender pasta/
It can do no wrong/
Cause creamy cheese and broccoli loves macaroni

The song is a parody of the singer's hit song from the 90s- "When a Man Loves a Woman."

Panera calls the dish "so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodmusicu.s. & worldcheese
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Deshaun Watson brings popular cheesesteak chain to Houston
The Original Ninfa's: Pioneers of Tex-Mex
Be a couch potato to help students in need this Sunday
Taco Bell introduces Jalapeno Noir to its menu
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott to hold press conference Thursday on state's reopening
High chance of development for disturbance in SW Gulf
The difference between vaccine trials and COVID-19 trials
HOA gives homeowner 7 days to remove BLM sign
Man shoots suspected carjacker at NE Houston gas station
HFD captain who died of virus leaves a broken family
Dad of woman killed in her sleep sends message to suspects
Show More
How to claim your cash being held by the state
Officers arrest suspect after chase and standoff
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of 'less humid' front
Mom saves son who was nearly suffocated by seat belt
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News