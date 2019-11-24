Food & Drink

Metallica's whiskey draws hundreds of fans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people lined up outside a liquor store to meet members of Metallica and grab a bottle of the band's whiskey.

Some fans arrived as early as 9 p.m. Friday and spent the night awaiting the arrival of bassist Robert Trujillo and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett. The band members signed bottles of the brand, Blackened, which debuted in August.

Some drove from as far away as Dallas and east Texas, and several made the 220 mile trip from Houston, including fan Bob Dean. Dean braved the cool overnight temperatures along with others in the store's parking lot before the doors opened.

"I'm glad I put long underwear on before I left. I stayed out there because I wanted to be in here," Dean said. "I wanted to get the opportunity to meet these guys. They don't make appearances that much, especially that close in Corpus Christi, which is only three hours away. There was no reason that I couldn't make this trip for this opportunity."

RELATED: Metallica and Lone Star College pair up to grant students $100K in scholarships

Blackened, is made by Dave Pickerell, an award-winning master distiller, according to the product's website. The barrels used in the distilling process are "sonically enhanced" by playing low frequency sound, according to distiller.com.

The process causes the liquid to blend better with the wood inside the black brandy barrels.

Metallica's entrance into the booze market is one of many notable celebrity brands. Texas celebrities Matthew McConaughey and George Strait have their own bourbon and tequila brands, respectively.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcorpus christimetallicamusicwhiskey
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Liberty Co. DA charged with assault after dispute with wife
$400 fajitas? Yeah, you read that right
Exploding ammunition leads to firefighter injury in house fire
Explosion at Dippin' Dots ice cream factory leaves 4 injured
ABC13 Evening News for November 23, 2019
Man killed in thrift store parking lot shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in suspected drunk driver crash on Gulf Freeway
Show More
Man injured in shooting outside store along Galveston Seawall
Houston Astros star Josh Reddick has surgery on left shoulder
Worthing HS worker accused of having sex with student: Sources
Clear Lake mansion demolished after years as area landmark
Deputy who tackled teenage amputee wants to return to duty
More TOP STORIES News