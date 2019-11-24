Metallica's whiskey draws hundreds of fans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people lined up outside a liquor store to meet members of Metallica and grab a bottle of the band's whiskey.
Some fans arrived as early as 9 p.m. Friday and spent the night awaiting the arrival of bassist Robert Trujillo and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett. The band members signed bottles of the brand, Blackened, which debuted in August.
Some drove from as far away as Dallas and east Texas, and several made the 220 mile trip from Houston, including fan Bob Dean. Dean braved the cool overnight temperatures along with others in the store's parking lot before the doors opened.
"I'm glad I put long underwear on before I left. I stayed out there because I wanted to be in here," Dean said. "I wanted to get the opportunity to meet these guys. They don't make appearances that much, especially that close in Corpus Christi, which is only three hours away. There was no reason that I couldn't make this trip for this opportunity."
Blackened, is made by Dave Pickerell, an award-winning master distiller, according to the product's website. The barrels used in the distilling process are "sonically enhanced" by playing low frequency sound, according to distiller.com.
The process causes the liquid to blend better with the wood inside the black brandy barrels.
Metallica's entrance into the booze market is one of many notable celebrity brands. Texas celebrities Matthew McConaughey and George Strait have their own bourbon and tequila brands, respectively.
