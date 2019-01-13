FOOD & DRINK

Papa Murphy's shut down after photos of messy store, sleeping employee go viral

EMBED </>More Videos

An employee at a Bay Area Papa Murphy's wasn't awake to make their famous take and bake pizzas, and a photo capturing the moment, has gone viral.

By
PACIFICA, California --
An employee at a California Papa Murphy's wasn't awake to make their famous take and bake pizzas, and a photo capturing the moment has gone viral.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous said her husband went to pick up a pizza at the Pacifica Papa Murphy's location.

When he arrived, he snapped these photos, where it appears an employee is passed out in the restroom. Another image shows food strewn about everywhere.

Papa Murphy's corporate office sent ABC7 News an email apologizing for the store's conditions.

They said they "closed this location indefinitely," until the store can be brought up to proper standards.

The woman and her husband did not end up getting any pizza.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzahealthrestaurantbakingviralbuzzworthystore closingfood safetyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Why the majority of romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak cases have been in women
FOOD & DRINK
27-pound bucket of mac and cheese for $90 sells out
Texas to issue February SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
Are these trending Houston restaurants on your radar?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Texas to issue February SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Show More
UH increases security after 2 armed robberies in 1 week
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Tomball
The 60: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star announces he's engaged
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Alex Bregman shares elbow surgery experience with fans
More News