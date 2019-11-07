Food & Drink

Merry Coffee: Starbucks holiday cups, drinks now available

It's only early November, but it's already feeling a lot like Christmas at Starbucks.

The coffee shop chain has launched its holiday drinks, foods and cups, which returned to stores Thursday.

The red and green holiday cups, as well as some specific holiday menu items, have become an annual way for Starbucks to create buzz and increase sales.

Two of the cup designs have "Merry Coffee" printed on them.

According to CNN, Starbucks is offering five specialty holiday drinks this year: peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte, along with its Christmas coffee blend.

Starbucks has previously experimented with less "Christmasy" designs,
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaystarbuckschristmas
