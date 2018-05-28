FOOD & DRINK

Memorial Day restaurant specials to make your holiday delicious

Make your Memorial Day holiday delicious with these restaurant deals. (KTRK)

Several bars and restaurants around town want to help you celebrate Memorial Day, with plenty of food specials and deals.

At A'Bouzy, enjoy 25 cent oysters during lunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At all Union Kitchen locations, veterans and active military personnel get a free entree from a special menu, and the rest of us get to buy one, get one free all day.

You can leave the grilling to the pros at Little Woodrow's on Shepherd. Today is National Hamburger Day, and the restaurant is celebrating with specialty burgers and drinks.

At Fig & Olive, a new Galleria hotspot, enjoy happy hour prices at the bar all day long.

