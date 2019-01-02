FOOD & DRINK

Mediterranean diet named best for 2019

Want to lose weight in 2019? Experts say Mediterranean is the way to go!

It's the New Year, and most people are looking to start a new diet and become healthier.

According to a ranking released Wednesday by US News and World, the Mediterranean diet has been named the "best diet."

It features plant-based cooking with a focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, seeds, nuts and olive oil.

The report states that the diet is the best for overall healthy eating, and is easy to follow.

Last year, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet was ranked as the number one diet next to the Mediterranean diet.

The DASH diet is aimed at helping dieters lower their blood pressure.

