They're back! McDonald's introduces limited-edition surprise Happy Meal featuring iconic throwback toys from past the 40 years

CHICAGO -- To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald's is launching the Surprise Happy Meal with some of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

This limited-edition offering will be available in more than 90 countries around the world at participating McDonald's restaurants beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11, while supplies last.

The roster includes beloved toys across the globe with two additional toys available exclusively in the U.S. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:

  • Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

  • Grimace (McDonald's): 1990


  • Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991

  • McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

  • Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

  • Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

  • Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

  • Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997


  • 101 Dalmatians - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

  • Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

  • My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

  • Furby (Hasbro): 1999

  • Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

  • Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
