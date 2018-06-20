McDonald's giving away new 'Frylus' for mess-free selfies

McDonald's restaurants in the Houston area are celebrating National Selfie Day with a one-of-a-kind giveaway. They call it the Frylus.So what is it? It's a selfie-taking stylus shaped like a McDonald's French fry plus a foldable stand for your phone, that way you can take a mess-free selfie even if you are enjoying a Quarter Pounder with cheese or some Chicken McNuggets.Guests will receive a frylus with the purchase of a Quarter Pounder.The Frylus will be available at more than 40 area locations beginning Thursday.